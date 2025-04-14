Previous
Happy colourful shoppers… by beverley365
Happy colourful shoppers…

Full of hidden treasures of the past, gosh I saw some beautiful artwork, and wonderful vintage dresses.

Oozing charm and authenticity, a friendly. relaxing and joyful way to spend a Saturday morning.

I read this beautiful quote as I turned on my morning meditation…
Don’t be pushed by your problems.
Be led by your dreams…
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
People watching is fun
April 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
The guy in the yellow coat has found himself some bargains hasn't he
April 14th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
love that green hoody
April 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and street scene, wonderful colours and weather.
April 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great street shot.
April 14th, 2025  
