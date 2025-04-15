Previous
A peaceful moment… by beverley365
Photo 1109

A peaceful moment…

With my back to the hidden treasures of the past, beautiful artwork, and vintage clothing, a never ending list of beautiful intriguing memories…

I stopped to take this photo… the sunshine was glorious…. A lovely Sunday morning for sport …the teams wearing my favourite colours of orange & yellow…
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and beautiful framing.
April 15th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice juxtaposition of sport in the sunshine, and vintage lace.
April 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact