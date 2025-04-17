Previous
Coming to the end…
Coming to the end…

I read that it's very impolite to just take photos or to film the tables of treasures, so of course I asked very politely for all of these photos.

Actually Its best way to begin a conversation and brings a sense of ‘panache’ to the moment.

Whilst the owner in the hat looked grumpy he really wasn’t, he enjoyed telling his family story of a vintage collector and seller, theses weekends were his passion… just like my friend
who was way behind me filling her bag with treasure.

Zooming in on the left are some very fetching silver candelabra’s…and cute silver dish’s… and…
No Beverley don’t even think about it 😃

The weather was just perfect for smooching around…
Issi Bannerman ace
And the bottles of wine look to be of interest, too!
April 17th, 2025  
Neil ace
Lots of interesting things for sale. The gentleman is interested in the wine on offer. Did he buy?
April 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The wine must be a good year.
April 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely candid with so much to see! My hubby would only be interested in the wine, it shoud not be in the sun though ;-)
April 17th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Good on you for asking!
April 17th, 2025  
