Photo 1112
Ooo B look what I’ve found…
Oo lovely…
Friendly venders make all the difference… I’m sure they do quite well! It actually feels like a gathering of friends the atmosphere is quite unique. It’s one curvy walkway…that seems never ending… but does 😄
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
4
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1702
photos
130
followers
114
following
304% complete
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th April 2025 8:37am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
JackieR
ace
I'd spend a fortune
April 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So many treasures.
April 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - wish I was there !
April 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
So many interesting little pieces there, I would love to be there.
April 18th, 2025
