Air France Legend posters…

I’ve always loved these posters… a super trendy guy selling them & was so passionate… a very beautiful collection and very very pricy…



I liked the reflections of the huge old trees and people behind.



The world of Air France has inspired generations of talented creators, poster designers, illustrators, graphic designers, filmmakers, photographers and choreographers who have contributed to shaping its advertising image.



The poster has always occupied a special place in Air France's communication. With a heritage of more than 1,500 posters created by the most prestigious illustrators,… the Company has one of the richest collections in the world.

Sometimes treated in a very evocative way, sometimes more abstract, the posters must be impactful, no or few words, an unambiguous iconography, the destination, the dream come true and put into images.



Whatever the times or the evolution of technologies, posters retain their power of artistic escape and exalt the role of the plane in the face of globalization, in bringing countries, people and cultures together.



Lovely times shared wandering in the sunshine… on a Saturday morning.



