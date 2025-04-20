Previous
Whatever the weather… by beverley365
Whatever the weather…

It’s going to be a great day… and it was

Yesterday I met my youngest son & wife on the metro…& we headed off to the Seine musical hall on the tip of Seguin Island.

On arrival the sun had woken up & it was beautiful…A lush green area… I was thrilled to spot this sculpture hiding in plain sight in a children’s crèche on our walk to the venue.

I’m super happy to see my son & wife excited and so happy… we’ve arrived





Beverley

Diana ace
Such a lovely shot and great narrative, so happy for all of you Beverley :-)
April 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The giraffe is such a great welcome.
April 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great find the giraffe is watching you
April 20th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
That giraffe is fabulous
April 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a fabulous giraffe, made me smile
April 20th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Excellent
April 20th, 2025  
