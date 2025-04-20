Sign up
Previous
Photo 1114
Whatever the weather…
It’s going to be a great day… and it was
Yesterday I met my youngest son & wife on the metro…& we headed off to the Seine musical hall on the tip of Seguin Island.
On arrival the sun had woken up & it was beautiful…A lush green area… I was thrilled to spot this sculpture hiding in plain sight in a children’s crèche on our walk to the venue.
I’m super happy to see my son & wife excited and so happy… we’ve arrived
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
6
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1706
photos
131
followers
114
following
305% complete
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
589
1111
590
1112
591
1113
592
1114
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th April 2025 2:11pm
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot and great narrative, so happy for all of you Beverley :-)
April 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The giraffe is such a great welcome.
April 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great find the giraffe is watching you
April 20th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
That giraffe is fabulous
April 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a fabulous giraffe, made me smile
April 20th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent
April 20th, 2025
