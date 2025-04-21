Previous
La Seine musicale is a music & performing arts centre… by beverley365
La Seine musicale is a music & performing arts centre…

located on Île Seguin an island on the Seine river between Boulogne-Billancourt and Sèvres, in the western suburbs of Paris, France.

Seating capacity: 4,000–6,000 (Grande Seine)
Architect’s : Shigeru Ban and Jean de Gastines

It’s beautifully chic and extremely comfortable.

It’s full and filled with quiet calm grownups …
Ooo but not for long…

Whilst I’ve seen the movie more times than I can remember, been to many girly ‘aka’ parties, and seen the show many times on stage on my travels…

I’m really Really looking forward to this show.
My young son & wife are tapping their feet already… The buzz of excitement is the audience is ‘Wonderful’.
