La Seine musicale is a music & performing arts centre…

located on Île Seguin an island on the Seine river between Boulogne-Billancourt and Sèvres, in the western suburbs of Paris, France.



Seating capacity: 4,000–6,000 (Grande Seine)

Architect’s : Shigeru Ban and Jean de Gastines



It’s beautifully chic and extremely comfortable.



It’s full and filled with quiet calm grownups …

Ooo but not for long…



Whilst I’ve seen the movie more times than I can remember, been to many girly ‘aka’ parties, and seen the show many times on stage on my travels…



I’m really Really looking forward to this show.

My young son & wife are tapping their feet already… The buzz of excitement is the audience is ‘Wonderful’.