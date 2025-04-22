Sign up
Previous
Photo 1116
In the queue for a delicious treat…
For nearly 70 years now, the Berthillon family has been serving sorbets, ice creams.
Luckily the queue was short …
We had such a lovely time…it’s Easter holidays I’m happy my son is off for a week the bakery is closed.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1710
photos
132
followers
118
following
305% complete
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
591
1113
592
1114
593
1115
594
1116
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th April 2025 6:54pm
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Lovely candid capture.
April 22nd, 2025
Brian
ace
Lovely
April 22nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I love her pants!
April 22nd, 2025
