In the queue for a delicious treat… by beverley365
In the queue for a delicious treat…

For nearly 70 years now, the Berthillon family has been serving sorbets, ice creams.
Luckily the queue was short …

We had such a lovely time…it’s Easter holidays I’m happy my son is off for a week the bakery is closed.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Diana ace
Lovely candid capture.
April 22nd, 2025  
Brian ace
Lovely
April 22nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I love her pants!
April 22nd, 2025  
