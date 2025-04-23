Previous
Looking down from the 3rd floor… by beverley365
Photo 1117

Looking down from the 3rd floor…

Focus on the step in front of you… not the whole staircase…

After my sunny morning at the flea market my friend and I went to her Airbnb to meet her hubby for lunch.
When they booked they were told it had a lift…
It didn’t…a beautiful apartment however…

Gosh It was hard for them…
However…focus only on the step in front of you… take your time.

It’s such a beautiful staircase…



23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
306% complete

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
Oh no! Sorry to hear it was problematic for them. It is a beautiful staircase though, and I love the way you've photographed it!
April 23rd, 2025  
Yao RL ace
That is an unpleasant surprise to people having difficulties, otherwise it is rather cool looking staircase .
April 23rd, 2025  
