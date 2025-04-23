Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1117
Looking down from the 3rd floor…
Focus on the step in front of you… not the whole staircase…
After my sunny morning at the flea market my friend and I went to her Airbnb to meet her hubby for lunch.
When they booked they were told it had a lift…
It didn’t…a beautiful apartment however…
Gosh It was hard for them…
However…focus only on the step in front of you… take your time.
It’s such a beautiful staircase…
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1711
photos
132
followers
118
following
306% complete
View this month »
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
Latest from all albums
1113
592
1114
593
1115
594
1116
1117
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th April 2025 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jessica Eby
ace
Oh no! Sorry to hear it was problematic for them. It is a beautiful staircase though, and I love the way you've photographed it!
April 23rd, 2025
Yao RL
ace
That is an unpleasant surprise to people having difficulties, otherwise it is rather cool looking staircase .
April 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close