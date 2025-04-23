Looking down from the 3rd floor…

Focus on the step in front of you… not the whole staircase…



After my sunny morning at the flea market my friend and I went to her Airbnb to meet her hubby for lunch.

When they booked they were told it had a lift…

It didn’t…a beautiful apartment however…



Gosh It was hard for them…

However…focus only on the step in front of you… take your time.



It’s such a beautiful staircase…







