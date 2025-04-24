Children’s hospital mural…

Previous
What a truly beautiful mural, walking by you couldn’t help but stop and admire.

The building and entrance beautifully surrounded with swaying tall green plants, herbs and daisies.
beautiful colours popping up…

In 1987, the painter Keith Haring decorated the tower of the emergency staircase of the surgical clinic, located in the courtyard…

The Necker–Enfants Malades Hospital is a French teaching hospital in the 15th arrondissement of Paris.
Beverley

@beverley365
Babs ace
What a great mural
April 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful find and shot, such a beautiful mural.
April 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great mural to welcome the children to give them a positive experience.
April 24th, 2025  
