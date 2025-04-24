Sign up
Previous
Photo 1118
Children’s hospital mural…
What a truly beautiful mural, walking by you couldn’t help but stop and admire.
The building and entrance beautifully surrounded with swaying tall green plants, herbs and daisies.
beautiful colours popping up…
In 1987, the painter Keith Haring decorated the tower of the emergency staircase of the surgical clinic, located in the courtyard…
The Necker–Enfants Malades Hospital is a French teaching hospital in the 15th arrondissement of Paris.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1714
photos
133
followers
118
following
306% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th April 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a great mural
April 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful find and shot, such a beautiful mural.
April 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great mural to welcome the children to give them a positive experience.
April 24th, 2025
