The centre Pompidou… by beverley365
Photo 1120

The centre Pompidou…

Is transforming itself and will close in September.

I was thrilled to meet my son at 1pm yesterday on the metro to spend an afternoon together.
A colourful fun venue.

After a delicious Lebanese wrap & mint tea.
A wonderful time taking in the views..
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
306% complete

Diana ace
It seems like they will be making a major transformation! How wonderful to be able to spend some time with your son.
April 26th, 2025  
