Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1120
The centre Pompidou…
Is transforming itself and will close in September.
I was thrilled to meet my son at 1pm yesterday on the metro to spend an afternoon together.
A colourful fun venue.
After a delicious Lebanese wrap & mint tea.
A wonderful time taking in the views..
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1718
photos
133
followers
118
following
306% complete
View this month »
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
Latest from all albums
595
1117
596
1118
597
1119
598
1120
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th April 2025 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It seems like they will be making a major transformation! How wonderful to be able to spend some time with your son.
April 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close