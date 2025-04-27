Sign up
Previous
Photo 1121
View from the top…
Mesmerising…
Zooming in reminds me of Mary poppins &
Over the roof tops…step in time 🎶
It was thrilling to see dick van dyke is still dancing at 99 & Julie Andrew’s 89yrs.
This film from 1964 will always be a favourite…
“Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.” —Dalai Lama”.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Zilli~
ace
Lovely view and great quote
April 27th, 2025
