Previous
View from the top… by beverley365
Photo 1121

View from the top…

Mesmerising…

Zooming in reminds me of Mary poppins &
Over the roof tops…step in time 🎶

It was thrilling to see dick van dyke is still dancing at 99 & Julie Andrew’s 89yrs.
This film from 1964 will always be a favourite…


“Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.” —Dalai Lama”.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Lovely view and great quote
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact