Even the lift Is quirky and colourful…

Paris’s Pompidou Centre caused uproar when first unveiled in 1977. With its guts of pipes and tubes on display,



It was the brainchild of its namesake Georges Pompidou, Prime Minister of France from 1962 to 1968, and President of the French Republic from 1969.



It’s a fabulous colourful chic place to discover.



"Family is a life jacket in the stormy sea of life." - J.K. Rowling

