Previous
Photo 1122
Even the lift Is quirky and colourful…
Paris’s Pompidou Centre caused uproar when first unveiled in 1977. With its guts of pipes and tubes on display,
It was the brainchild of its namesake Georges Pompidou, Prime Minister of France from 1962 to 1968, and President of the French Republic from 1969.
It’s a fabulous colourful chic place to discover.
"Family is a life jacket in the stormy sea of life." - J.K. Rowling
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1722
photos
133
followers
118
following
307% complete
View this month »
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
Latest from all albums
597
1119
598
1120
599
1121
600
1122
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th April 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A stark contrast to so many other buildings that you have visited.
April 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
That sure is quite an amazing building and so different!
April 28th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
I can see that it is the time of a make over.
April 28th, 2025
