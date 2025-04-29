The Stravinsky Fountain…Paris

An Artistic Melody in Motion…



I’m on the top of the Pompidou centre looking down… Ooo so much to see.



It was interesting to read the history of this fountain…



So… Next to the Pompidou Centre, the Stravinsky Fountain is a unique collaboration between Swiss sculptor Jean Tinguely &

French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle.



The piece features 16 colourful, mechanized sculptures, each symbolising a composition by Igor Stravinsky, such as The Firebird and The Rite of Spring.

Through a masterful interplay of water, movement, and colours, Tinguely's monochrome, metal contraptions complement de Saint Phalle's vibrant, playful forms, creating an extraordinary visual and auditory experience.



The fountain's continual water flow is entirely recycled, aligning with the artists' commitment to sustainable design.



