The Stravinsky Fountain…Paris by beverley365
The Stravinsky Fountain…Paris

An Artistic Melody in Motion…

I’m on the top of the Pompidou centre looking down… Ooo so much to see.

It was interesting to read the history of this fountain…

So… Next to the Pompidou Centre, the Stravinsky Fountain is a unique collaboration between Swiss sculptor Jean Tinguely &
French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle.

The piece features 16 colourful, mechanized sculptures, each symbolising a composition by Igor Stravinsky, such as The Firebird and The Rite of Spring.
Through a masterful interplay of water, movement, and colours, Tinguely's monochrome, metal contraptions complement de Saint Phalle's vibrant, playful forms, creating an extraordinary visual and auditory experience.

The fountain's continual water flow is entirely recycled, aligning with the artists' commitment to sustainable design.

29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Beverley

beverley365
Chris Cook ace
What a stunning view.
April 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful view, I love the part mural on the left too.
April 29th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Next time when I listen to the music, I will remember this.
April 29th, 2025  
