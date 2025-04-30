A hazy view from the rooftops…

Soo beautifully dreamy and oh so romantic…

Growing up with the old romantic movies and endless books I read filled my childhood brain with wishy washy day dreams…. Thoughts makes me smile as I take my photos…



The escalators are an experience in itself ! The famous outside of the building and the modern architecture is unique.and so efficient.

Standing on the 6th is really cool…



It’s been a really fun month of photos in my life and wanderings… I’m truly loving my daily habit.



"Don’t count the days. Make the days count." – Muhammad Ali