A hazy view from the rooftops… by beverley365
Photo 1124

A hazy view from the rooftops…

Soo beautifully dreamy and oh so romantic…
Growing up with the old romantic movies and endless books I read filled my childhood brain with wishy washy day dreams…. Thoughts makes me smile as I take my photos…

The escalators are an experience in itself ! The famous outside of the building and the modern architecture is unique.and so efficient.
Standing on the 6th is really cool…

It’s been a really fun month of photos in my life and wanderings… I’m truly loving my daily habit.

"Don’t count the days. Make the days count." – Muhammad Ali
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
307% complete

Diana ace
Amazing capture and view across the rooftops. I love your narratives, they are always so full of life ;-)
April 30th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful view over those Parisian rooftops.
April 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely view over the rooftops.
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous shaped buildings and rooftops.
April 30th, 2025  
