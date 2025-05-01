Luck love and well-being… A muguet celebration

A sprig of le muguet is traditionally given to loved ones to bring good fortune for the year ahead.



Long associated with spring, renewal and luck, lily of the valley is given as a gift in France on 1 May, a public holiday known as La Fête du Muguet. It's thought that the tradition of offering le muguet to family and friends can be traced back to 1561 when King Charles IX of France received a sprig of the plant's sweetly scented, bell-shaped white flowers.

Told that it would bring him luck and prosperity for the year ahead, he decided to share the good fortune by offering lily of the valley to every lady in his court, and continued to do so each year.



I’m going on a road trip today… Ooo the sun is shining…