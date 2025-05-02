Previous
by beverley365
Photo 1126

Welcome sunshine for a fun road trip

We’re off on an adventure, our friend asked my eldest son if he’d help him move his art from Paris to the country… and me too yippee!

Heavy work, fun-times and a whole lot of giggles.

There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power of our will. Epictetus

2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Beverley

@beverley365
Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene, sounds like an exciting time. I wish that quote would apply to me ;-)
May 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Have a fun time.
May 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Going backwards here lol. I like the sequence
May 6th, 2025  
