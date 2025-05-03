Sign up
Previous
Photo 1127
Exciting to share this special time…
Whilst heavy work and a long process we all had such fun. I was the chief bubble wrapper and the guys were the movers…. teamwork
The art of being happy lies in the power of extracting happiness from common things.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1731
photos
133
followers
118
following
308% complete
View this month »
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
Latest from all albums
1123
602
1124
603
1125
1126
1127
604
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
1st May 2025 1:11pm
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Very true words. Oooh moving the art! How exciting
May 6th, 2025
