Arriving in the moonlight i didn’t see the entrance… by beverley365
Photo 1130

Arriving in the moonlight i didn’t see the entrance…

But wow! when we went to the boulangerie in the morning I was charmed by its beauty…
it’s a house bursting with love and of course artwork… incredibly mind blowing.

Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life. Well maybe not however
art is certainly is uplifting and inspirational.




