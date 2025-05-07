Sign up
Previous
Photo 1131
Arriving at midnight…
I knew I would fall in love with the village, I’m a country girl.
The moon was shining brightly with a sky bursting with stars.
“Art is to console those who are broken by life.” Vincent Van Gogh
“I often think that the night is more alive and more richly coloured than the day.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1739
photos
133
followers
118
following
309% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
2nd May 2025 12:01am
Privacy
Public
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a charming night shot.
May 7th, 2025
