Arriving at midnight… by beverley365
Arriving at midnight…

I knew I would fall in love with the village, I’m a country girl.
The moon was shining brightly with a sky bursting with stars.

“Art is to console those who are broken by life.” Vincent Van Gogh
“I often think that the night is more alive and more richly coloured than the day.
Susan Wakely ace
Such a charming night shot.
May 7th, 2025  
