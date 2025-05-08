Sign up
Previous
Photo 1132
Built by hand… creating a unique feature…
When precision meets passion, it’s all in the detail.
I’m so very proud of the craftsmanship and passion that my elder son puts into his work, working crazy hours and going over & above.
It’s so important to enjoy what you do… especially in this crazy world of change.
“Never look backwards or you'll fall down the stairs.” Rudyard Kipling
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Brian
ace
Kudos to your elder son! Love the POV choice for showcasing the tradecraft.
May 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great workmanship.
May 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
May 8th, 2025
