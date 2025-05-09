Sign up
Photo 1133
Morning coffee with the goldfish
Breathing in the country air & sunshine is hard to beat. 3 happy goldfish and nearly 10 years old… amazing…maybe the tranquility is the key for their happiness…
Gosh to live in the country is to witness the earth’s gentle cycles and embrace its wild colourful beauty.
I’m manifesting living in the country…
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1744
photos
133
followers
118
following
310% complete
Jessica Eby
ace
Lovely!
May 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these moss covered pavers, I could never live in a city again ;-)
May 9th, 2025
