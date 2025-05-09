Previous
Morning coffee with the goldfish by beverley365
Photo 1133

Morning coffee with the goldfish

Breathing in the country air & sunshine is hard to beat. 3 happy goldfish and nearly 10 years old… amazing…maybe the tranquility is the key for their happiness…

Gosh to live in the country is to witness the earth’s gentle cycles and embrace its wild colourful beauty.

I’m manifesting living in the country…
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Beverley

Jessica Eby ace
Lovely!
May 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these moss covered pavers, I could never live in a city again ;-)
May 9th, 2025  
