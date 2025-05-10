Previous
Crouching with the gold fish looking up… by beverley365
Photo 1134

Crouching with the gold fish looking up…

Listening to the gentle trickle of water & the silence, breathing in the air was beautiful, this is a place of harmony.

Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished. Lao Tzu
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Beverley

bkb in the city ace
Great pov
May 10th, 2025  
