Photo 1134
Crouching with the gold fish looking up…
Listening to the gentle trickle of water & the silence, breathing in the air was beautiful, this is a place of harmony.
Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished. Lao Tzu
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1745
photos
133
followers
118
following
310% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd May 2025 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
ace
Great pov
May 10th, 2025
