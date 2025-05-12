Previous
Good morning…you have the power to make this day amazing.. by beverley365
Photo 1136

Good morning…you have the power to make this day amazing..

A beautiful view to wake up to every morning come rain or shine. My first morning here i was captivated by the pure beauty of nature… a beautiful door to a small balcony… my morning joy.

The table was wonderful for my morning 365 update & discovery, it was my son’s favourite spot to read… hidden in nature.

Rest is not idleness, and to lie on the grass under trees on a sunny day, or listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time,
it time well spent. This was a special time for both my son & I to relax. He loved it as much
as I…

Andy Warhol
“I think having land and not ruining it is the most beautiful art that anybody could ever want.”

12th May 2025 12th May 25

Beverley

