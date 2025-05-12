Good morning…you have the power to make this day amazing..

A beautiful view to wake up to every morning come rain or shine. My first morning here i was captivated by the pure beauty of nature… a beautiful door to a small balcony… my morning joy.



The table was wonderful for my morning 365 update & discovery, it was my son’s favourite spot to read… hidden in nature.



Rest is not idleness, and to lie on the grass under trees on a sunny day, or listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time,

it time well spent. This was a special time for both my son & I to relax. He loved it as much

as I…



Andy Warhol

“I think having land and not ruining it is the most beautiful art that anybody could ever want.”



