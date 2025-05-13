Previous
Every space has its own personality… the light brings it to life…

The wonderment of this home is a little spellbinding, the enthusiasm & laughter filling the home is still ringing in my ears… wonderful energy.

I need to kick start myself and get focused… sometimes it’s good to stop & take time…
time to be

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.
Mahatma Gandhi
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
