Photo 1137
Every space has its own personality… the light brings it to life…
The wonderment of this home is a little spellbinding, the enthusiasm & laughter filling the home is still ringing in my ears… wonderful energy.
I need to kick start myself and get focused… sometimes it’s good to stop & take time…
time to be
Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.
Mahatma Gandhi
13th May 2025
13th May 25
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1751
photos
132
followers
117
following
311% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
2nd May 2025 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
