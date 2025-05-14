Homegrown happiness in my basket…

So tempted by the taste of nature.



Fun early morning walk to the boulangerie and local food shop, I love when I’m with people who. Love food and cook with passion. Such a treat!

Although I love cooking it’s sooo nice to be pampered.



The deep-rooted ritual of French mealtimes is a daily communion so regular that watches could be set with the table gatherings, I really like this routine… it took me a while.



"Behind every great french dish is a story of passion and patience."