Previous
Homegrown happiness in my basket… by beverley365
Photo 1138

Homegrown happiness in my basket…

So tempted by the taste of nature.

Fun early morning walk to the boulangerie and local food shop, I love when I’m with people who. Love food and cook with passion. Such a treat!
Although I love cooking it’s sooo nice to be pampered.

The deep-rooted ritual of French mealtimes is a daily communion so regular that watches could be set with the table gatherings, I really like this routine… it took me a while.

"Behind every great french dish is a story of passion and patience."
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
311% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a colourful selection on offer.
May 14th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful image.
May 14th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Lovely selections.
May 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
It all looks so tasty
May 14th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Very nice shot
May 14th, 2025  
Christina ace
Lots of goodies there
May 14th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
What a wonderful treasure trove
May 14th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
So colorful
May 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful sight !
May 14th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Shopping for food with your senses … such a treat
May 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact