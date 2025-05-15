On the waters edge… looking left.

We were invited for drinks & supper a hop skip and a jump away, on the other side of the canal… oh boy we laughed and laughed…

a joyous conversation of life & love living in rural France.



We went for a stroll along the canal 21.40

the light peeping through was beautiful… the charming little bar was just closing.



My son took this photo on his super duper phone.



