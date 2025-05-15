Sign up
Previous
Photo 1139
On the waters edge… looking left.
We were invited for drinks & supper a hop skip and a jump away, on the other side of the canal… oh boy we laughed and laughed…
a joyous conversation of life & love living in rural France.
We went for a stroll along the canal 21.40
the light peeping through was beautiful… the charming little bar was just closing.
My son took this photo on his super duper phone.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
3
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1756
photos
132
followers
117
following
312% complete
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this peaceful scene.
May 15th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene. Well done to your son fav
May 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely reflected light on the water.
May 15th, 2025
