On the waters edge… looking left. by beverley365
Photo 1139

On the waters edge… looking left.

We were invited for drinks & supper a hop skip and a jump away, on the other side of the canal… oh boy we laughed and laughed…
a joyous conversation of life & love living in rural France.

We went for a stroll along the canal 21.40
the light peeping through was beautiful… the charming little bar was just closing.

My son took this photo on his super duper phone.

15th May 2025 15th May 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
312% complete

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this peaceful scene.
May 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene. Well done to your son fav
May 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely reflected light on the water.
May 15th, 2025  
