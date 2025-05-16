Previous
Midday sun shining on the armoire… by beverley365
Photo 1140

Midday sun shining on the armoire…

Such a beautiful piece of furniture, it’s been wonderful to revisit our road trip photos.

The beauty of photos is the art behind capturing a moment in time… oh boy there was plenty of art in this amazing house.

The MI movie premiere in Cannes & Tokyo
was fun to watch yesterday… I loved the original series late 60’s…

“Your mission Ethan, should you choose to accept it… Dun dun dada Dun dun dada Dun dun
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Brian ace
Photo Art! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 16th, 2025  
