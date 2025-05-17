Sign up
Previous
Photo 1141
I love the smell of morning croissants & coffee…
Honestly everything from the boulangerie…
I joined my young son at 2pm to make croissants on the afternoon shift… after a lovely salad & kimchi we started. Ooo great fun
I thought I’d share the technique… when we’d finished the first batch whew! I was happy
Christian then opened a cooler cupboard to another batch… we made 175…
We also made 125 pain au chocolate…
& a few dozen giant croissants for orders…
I love my time working in the boulangerie with him it’s a time to hear his news… and ask questions.
Family love is unconditional and begins with deep acceptance and celebration of each family member for who they are, as they are.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fabulous set of pictures and so interesting.
May 17th, 2025
