I love the smell of morning croissants & coffee…

Honestly everything from the boulangerie…



I joined my young son at 2pm to make croissants on the afternoon shift… after a lovely salad & kimchi we started. Ooo great fun



I thought I’d share the technique… when we’d finished the first batch whew! I was happy



Christian then opened a cooler cupboard to another batch… we made 175…



We also made 125 pain au chocolate…

& a few dozen giant croissants for orders…



I love my time working in the boulangerie with him it’s a time to hear his news… and ask questions.



Family love is unconditional and begins with deep acceptance and celebration of each family member for who they are, as they are.