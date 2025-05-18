Sign up
Previous
Photo 1142
Life in the village is a gentle lullaby for the heart…
A gentle stroll after dinner and checking on a neighbour, This church looked so proud on the little hill…
These past two weeks seem to have flown by…
There is geometry in the humming of the strings, there is music in the spacing of The spheres
Pythagoras
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th May 2025 10:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How beautiful and peaceful
May 18th, 2025
Wylie
ace
lovely lighting
May 18th, 2025
