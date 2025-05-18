Previous
Life in the village is a gentle lullaby for the heart… by beverley365
Photo 1142

Life in the village is a gentle lullaby for the heart…

A gentle stroll after dinner and checking on a neighbour, This church looked so proud on the little hill…

These past two weeks seem to have flown by…

There is geometry in the humming of the strings, there is music in the spacing of The spheres
Pythagoras
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
312% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How beautiful and peaceful
May 18th, 2025  
Wylie ace
lovely lighting
May 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact