A little thank you card…

I guess the timeless charm of handwriting

thank-you notes is now becoming old-fashioned… However, in an era of instant communication, and communication generated by AI… with no human feeling or instinct…

I feel a handwritten note stands out as a true gesture of thoughtfulness and appreciation.



I don’t think it matters if your 6, 16 or 60 to receive snail mail is wonderful… and kept forever.



I’m an old fashioned girl and will never change.



Our friend was so thrilled to receive snail mail in the post he took a photo of it and sent me heartwarming thanks.



A simple inexpensive lovely thing to do, to make somebodies day.

I do it without thinking it’s become a habit over these many years.



I know the staff in the post office here quite well, they probably think I’m a little odd… that’s ok 🤣

At least they get to have a giggle…