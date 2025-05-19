Previous
A little thank you card… by beverley365
Photo 1143

A little thank you card…

I guess the timeless charm of handwriting
thank-you notes is now becoming old-fashioned… However, in an era of instant communication, and communication generated by AI… with no human feeling or instinct…
I feel a handwritten note stands out as a true gesture of thoughtfulness and appreciation.

I don’t think it matters if your 6, 16 or 60 to receive snail mail is wonderful… and kept forever.

I’m an old fashioned girl and will never change.

Our friend was so thrilled to receive snail mail in the post he took a photo of it and sent me heartwarming thanks.

A simple inexpensive lovely thing to do, to make somebodies day.
I do it without thinking it’s become a habit over these many years.

I know the staff in the post office here quite well, they probably think I’m a little odd… that’s ok 🤣
At least they get to have a giggle…
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
You are so right!
May 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I have several penpals still, one in particular who paints pictures on A4, folds them in half to make a card and sticks a printed letter inside that she signs. It's lovely. She writes every single week.
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact