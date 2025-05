The ‘Hercules’ Calla Lily

This dynamic plant was standing tall and was quite a sight… such an impressive flower… soo beautiful.



I discovered that throughout much of the year it sends up towering, 6-7 foot tall flower stalks, topped with huge, crisp-white flowers up to a foot across, with a bright yellow spadix in the center. The leaves on this plant are tremendous - up to 5 feet long!



Calla lilies are often associated with purity, beauty, and elegance…