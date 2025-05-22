Previous
An ancient capture of tree bark…in india by beverley365
Photo 1146

An ancient capture of tree bark…in india

A photo my friend took… oh so many years ago.
There’s a tiny copy of it at the studio… it’s always fascinated me. It’s old dark bark, however with the light on it … it’s so much more,

I’m stood on the stairs with the sunshine highlighting its beauty & shapes
I see something quite significant in it…

“Gravity is only the bark in wisdom’s tree, but it preserves it… Confucius”

22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details

