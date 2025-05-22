An ancient capture of tree bark…in india

A photo my friend took… oh so many years ago.

There’s a tiny copy of it at the studio… it’s always fascinated me. It’s old dark bark, however with the light on it … it’s so much more,



I’m stood on the stairs with the sunshine highlighting its beauty & shapes

I see something quite significant in it…



“Gravity is only the bark in wisdom’s tree, but it preserves it… Confucius”



