Previous
Photo 1146
An ancient capture of tree bark…in india
A photo my friend took… oh so many years ago.
There’s a tiny copy of it at the studio… it’s always fascinated me. It’s old dark bark, however with the light on it … it’s so much more,
I’m stood on the stairs with the sunshine highlighting its beauty & shapes
I see something quite significant in it…
“Gravity is only the bark in wisdom’s tree, but it preserves it… Confucius”
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1770
photos
135
followers
118
following
313% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th May 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
