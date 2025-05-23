Last night was…Movie night.

A gripping & pretty awesome movie from beginning to end…



I’ve always loved all styles of movies, oh apart from horror.

Movies have the power to transport us, to make us feel deeply, and to leave lasting impressions that go beyond the screen, last night I was reminded why I love films — not just for their stories, but for the emotions they evoke and the memories they create…and at the end of the day, isn’t that what makes movies unforgettable?



“For me, the cinema is not a slice of life, but a piece of cake.”

Alfred Hitchcock