Reaching for the sunshine… by beverley365
Photo 1149

Reaching for the sunshine…

A wet drizzly walk to buy my croissant & tradition I spy so many beautiful roses…
So, as naughty as can be… on my my home I ventured under the gate and took some photos…

Crazy wild roses surviving & blooming in the unpredictable weather.
The street light kinda looked cool in the shot.

“Be like a rose; no matter how many thorns you encounter in life, bloom… bloom with gratitude.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely rose and well worth the sneaky photo on your way home !!
May 25th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how delightful!
May 25th, 2025  
