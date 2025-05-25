Reaching for the sunshine…

A wet drizzly walk to buy my croissant & tradition I spy so many beautiful roses…

So, as naughty as can be… on my my home I ventured under the gate and took some photos…



Crazy wild roses surviving & blooming in the unpredictable weather.

The street light kinda looked cool in the shot.



“Be like a rose; no matter how many thorns you encounter in life, bloom… bloom with gratitude.