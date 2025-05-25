Sign up
Reaching for the sunshine…
A wet drizzly walk to buy my croissant & tradition I spy so many beautiful roses…
So, as naughty as can be… on my my home I ventured under the gate and took some photos…
Crazy wild roses surviving & blooming in the unpredictable weather.
The street light kinda looked cool in the shot.
“Be like a rose; no matter how many thorns you encounter in life, bloom… bloom with gratitude.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
24th May 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely rose and well worth the sneaky photo on your way home !!
May 25th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how delightful!
May 25th, 2025
