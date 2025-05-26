Previous
Sunday morning walk… by beverley365
Photo 1150

Sunday morning walk…

Up hills, down hills… over the dam listening to the ducks geese and swans & breathing in the nature on a drizzly Sunday was truly ‘fabulous’.

My friend picked up her friends dog on route who is the groups walking champion, this is a Sunday morning nordic walking group and Wow it was fun.

We did 9km… a gentle beginning she said.

It’s going to be great for my french too…

26th May 2025 26th May 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Looks like a nice place for a walk
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact