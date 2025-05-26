Sign up
Previous
Photo 1150
Sunday morning walk…
Up hills, down hills… over the dam listening to the ducks geese and swans & breathing in the nature on a drizzly Sunday was truly ‘fabulous’.
My friend picked up her friends dog on route who is the groups walking champion, this is a Sunday morning nordic walking group and Wow it was fun.
We did 9km… a gentle beginning she said.
It’s going to be great for my french too…
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1777
photos
135
followers
118
following
315% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th May 2025 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Looks like a nice place for a walk
May 26th, 2025
