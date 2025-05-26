Sunday morning walk…

Up hills, down hills… over the dam listening to the ducks geese and swans & breathing in the nature on a drizzly Sunday was truly ‘fabulous’.



My friend picked up her friends dog on route who is the groups walking champion, this is a Sunday morning nordic walking group and Wow it was fun.



We did 9km… a gentle beginning she said.



It’s going to be great for my french too…



