Feeling the love in nature…

As I left the studio least night I turned to see this beautiful palm… I placed my hand on it and smiled. Our little garden is full of beautiful flowering wispy weeds… & a mish mash of wild roses.

I sit in front of this palm at some point most days writing my journal in break time and if I’m lucky … often ‘cat’ will appear and sit with me.



A light heart lives long.

William Shakespeare