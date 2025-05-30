Previous
One day these will share warmth… by beverley365
Photo 1154

One day these will share warmth…

The logs haven’t been used for years, our friend is often travelling, they’re staked well and in a dry place next to the fireplaces… for one day.

"The spread of civilisation may be likened to a fire; first, a feeble spark, next a flickering flame, then a mighty blaze, ever increasing in speed and power."
- Nikola Tesla
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact