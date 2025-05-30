Sign up
Previous
Photo 1154
One day these will share warmth…
The logs haven’t been used for years, our friend is often travelling, they’re staked well and in a dry place next to the fireplaces… for one day.
"The spread of civilisation may be likened to a fire; first, a feeble spark, next a flickering flame, then a mighty blaze, ever increasing in speed and power."
- Nikola Tesla
30th May 2025
30th May 25
0
0
