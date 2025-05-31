Previous
An artist & an engineer…

With one huge thing in common… passion

My sons work over these many years has been inspiring… and has in a few cases taken my breath away…
Our dear friend has been painting & sculpting since being a teenager…I love his art

Never a dull conversation & they can talk till the cows come home.

To an engineer, good enough means perfect.
With an artist, there's no such thing as perfect.

Most importantly though Design is not how it looks like and feels like…
