A gold shiny helmet caught my eye…

Walking through the eco park slowly breathing in the nature and freshness of the water…

sirens were blaring and lots of them…

as I stepped onto the zebra crossing the street was bursting with activity… chaos actually.

I took this photo… caught in the act however I received a kind smile…



I decided to turn around and go back to my Etsy plans & photos.



French fire helmets signify rank: based on three Colors - red is for fire fighter, black is for captain, and white is for chief… Gold is the engineer & driver.



It’s 1st June… the gateway to summer…





