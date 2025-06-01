A gold shiny helmet caught my eye…

Walking through the eco park slowly breathing in the nature and freshness of the water…
sirens were blaring and lots of them…
as I stepped onto the zebra crossing the street was bursting with activity… chaos actually.
I took this photo… caught in the act however I received a kind smile…
I decided to turn around and go back to my Etsy plans & photos.
French fire helmets signify rank: based on three Colors - red is for fire fighter, black is for captain, and white is for chief… Gold is the engineer & driver.