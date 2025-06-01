Previous
A gold shiny helmet caught my eye… by beverley365
Photo 1156

A gold shiny helmet caught my eye…

Walking through the eco park slowly breathing in the nature and freshness of the water…
sirens were blaring and lots of them…
as I stepped onto the zebra crossing the street was bursting with activity… chaos actually.
I took this photo… caught in the act however I received a kind smile…

I decided to turn around and go back to my Etsy plans & photos.

French fire helmets signify rank: based on three Colors - red is for fire fighter, black is for captain, and white is for chief… Gold is the engineer & driver.

It’s 1st June… the gateway to summer…


1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
316% complete

View this month »

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
haha he looks like a knight
June 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and interesting to read about the helmets.
June 1st, 2025  
