I spy Paris… by beverley365
Photo 1157

I spy Paris…

Four happy girls striding up & down breathing in through the nose out through the mouth… a lovely fresh start to welcome June.

The 400-hectare Parc Georges Valbon is the largest park built since Napoléon III with a variety of flora and fauna.

A lovely way to spend a sunday morning…

“Walking is man’s best medicine.” – Hippocrates
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
316% complete

John Falconer ace
Lovely park. Lovely photo.
June 2nd, 2025  
