The weeping willow is the drama queen of the tree world…

…embodying both grief and resilience.

With its branches that seem to shed tears, it's often associated with mourning… however don't let that fool you! This tree also stands tall as a symbol of strength and adaptability.



The biggest weeping willow I’ve seen… rows of them standing proud & healthy… I stopped to absorb their beauty.



“ Nature whispers, listen closely.''