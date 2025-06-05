Previous
Today I celebrate my birthday… i’m thrilled to be a grown up by beverley365
Photo 1160

Today I celebrate my birthday… i’m thrilled to be a grown up

Beautiful yellow roses on a lonely bush in the eco park… a drizzly bright grey day.

I am proud of me that I am 65yrs young… a number I embrace whole heartedly… after all it’s a number with panache.

I believe gratitude is what makes each year meaningful… I made a wish when I woke up… wishing myself a new year filled with love, kindness and laughter, Inspiration to continue my book, and plan my work better.

One thing that has become very important to me everyday is my gratitude to such lovely friends on 365… my daily inspiration.
.both ‘doing it… thinking about my photos…& importantly seeing & reading your words’.

More uplifting to me than you’ll ever know… thank you 🙏

"Aging is not 'lost youth' but a new stage of opportunity strength & newness”.

5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
317% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
wonderful capture of these gorgeous blooms and droplets.
June 5th, 2025  
Christina ace
Lovely
June 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful roses. Happy birthday.
June 5th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Bigger happy birthday! Yes, forever young.
June 5th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Wait till 66 it's even better!
June 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
