Today I celebrate my birthday… i’m thrilled to be a grown up

Beautiful yellow roses on a lonely bush in the eco park… a drizzly bright grey day.



I am proud of me that I am 65yrs young… a number I embrace whole heartedly… after all it’s a number with panache.



I believe gratitude is what makes each year meaningful… I made a wish when I woke up… wishing myself a new year filled with love, kindness and laughter, Inspiration to continue my book, and plan my work better.



One thing that has become very important to me everyday is my gratitude to such lovely friends on 365… my daily inspiration.

.both ‘doing it… thinking about my photos…& importantly seeing & reading your words’.



More uplifting to me than you’ll ever know… thank you 🙏



"Aging is not 'lost youth' but a new stage of opportunity strength & newness”.



