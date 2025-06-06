Previous
A droopy beauty… by beverley365
Photo 1161

A droopy beauty…

Squelching in the soggy garden just now
the roses are thriving even though a little water logged & tatty, a freshness in the air, a dull bright sky… Ooo what ever the weather it will be a beautiful day.

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
Picture perfect and such a gorgeous colour.
June 6th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
Drippingly beautiful
June 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Beautifully enhanced by the water droplets.
June 6th, 2025  
Neil
Beautiful colour
June 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful !
June 6th, 2025  
