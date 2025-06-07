Previous
“Rain is nature's art”…

Oh what a rainy day it was, after a brisk walk I stopped and like a crazy person took a few photos of the roses… tatty & blobby however beautiful & colourful.

The church is beautiful I pass it on route to the metro the doors always open, welcoming everyone. I’ve noticed some very kind people and always make a point to say hello or wave.

Kindness is free…

7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
A charming pic through the roses.
June 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene.
June 7th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Great shot
June 7th, 2025  
