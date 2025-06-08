Sign up
Previous
Photo 1163
Birthday togetherness…
Lovely Saturday shared with my young son & wife.
Sharing time was very special thank goodness for special days to celebrate…
although everyday is a special day to me.
The fun obligatory selfie as we were leaving the building… and heading home.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1804
photos
135
followers
118
following
318% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th June 2025 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
This is so lovely, full of colour, life and love.
June 8th, 2025
