Birthday togetherness… by beverley365
Photo 1163

Birthday togetherness…

Lovely Saturday shared with my young son & wife.
Sharing time was very special thank goodness for special days to celebrate…

although everyday is a special day to me.

The fun obligatory selfie as we were leaving the building… and heading home.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
318% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This is so lovely, full of colour, life and love.
June 8th, 2025  
