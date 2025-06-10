Sign up
Photo 1165
The tale of Galeries Lafayette…
Founded in the 19th century, Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann is an iconic department store with a rich history and architectural heritage.
Really rather lovely, we were just passing through the store to the roof.
‘Golden sunshine is more precious than diamonds.’
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1808
photos
135
followers
117
following
319% complete
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
