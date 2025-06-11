Previous
One of my favourite fashion photographers… by beverley365
Photo 1166

One of my favourite fashion photographers…

Tim Walker rose to prominence in the mid-1990s with his highly imaginative and fantastical photographs inspired by his love of fairy tales and a thirst for adventure.

His work is extraordinarily … thinking out of the box, the date on the back is 2007… feels like yesterday. Wonderful times…

‘Synchronicity is an ever present reality for those who have eyes to see.’

Beverley

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is completely mad but utterly appealing simultaneously!
June 11th, 2025  
julia ace
Gorgeous.. but would give you a bit of a fright if you were not expecting it..
June 11th, 2025  
Neil ace
Amazingly cool display.
June 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a delightful capture of this beautiful display.
June 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully illuminated.
June 11th, 2025  
