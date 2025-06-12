Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1167
Reset to Calm…
An abundance of lushness… the sunshine woke a few and frazzled a few…
The expression of “taking on more than you can chew” sums up my life right now… so it’s with calmness I slow down …
“Why you? Why me? Why us for that matter? Why anything?
Because the moment simply is.”
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1812
photos
135
followers
117
following
319% complete
View this month »
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
Latest from all albums
642
1164
643
1165
644
1166
645
1167
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th June 2025 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
My life feels like that right now too! Accumulation of responsibilities has me plate spinning. My Swiss friend taught me to stop wherever we were, look up at the sky (even if it is grey and raining) and just look at the sky for a couple of minutes. It re-sets your brain. So helpful. Beautiful roses.
June 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close