Previous
Reset to Calm… by beverley365
Photo 1167

Reset to Calm…

An abundance of lushness… the sunshine woke a few and frazzled a few…

The expression of “taking on more than you can chew” sums up my life right now… so it’s with calmness I slow down …

“Why you? Why me? Why us for that matter? Why anything?
Because the moment simply is.”
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
My life feels like that right now too! Accumulation of responsibilities has me plate spinning. My Swiss friend taught me to stop wherever we were, look up at the sky (even if it is grey and raining) and just look at the sky for a couple of minutes. It re-sets your brain. So helpful. Beautiful roses.
June 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact