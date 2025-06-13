Good morning sunshine…

It is a glorious sunny morning… yesterday was also as bright & colourful as this rose.



I walked to the pretty rose garden behind the big wall, snuck under the railing to investigate after the heavy rains… a well and truly battered and bedraggled sight. But a couple of beauty’s too



What do you do with the snails in the garden?



Today I will be picking up at least a dozen if their still in sight…



It’s a bugs life… oh how I loved that film.

