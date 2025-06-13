Previous
Good morning sunshine… by beverley365
Good morning sunshine…

It is a glorious sunny morning… yesterday was also as bright & colourful as this rose.

I walked to the pretty rose garden behind the big wall, snuck under the railing to investigate after the heavy rains… a well and truly battered and bedraggled sight. But a couple of beauty’s too

What do you do with the snails in the garden?

Today I will be picking up at least a dozen if their still in sight…

It’s a bugs life… oh how I loved that film.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Gorgeous close up and colour.
June 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ooh it's an Eye of the Tiger rose, I love these!
June 13th, 2025  
Christina ace
The colour of happiness!
June 13th, 2025  
