Photo 1168
Good morning sunshine…
It is a glorious sunny morning… yesterday was also as bright & colourful as this rose.
I walked to the pretty rose garden behind the big wall, snuck under the railing to investigate after the heavy rains… a well and truly battered and bedraggled sight. But a couple of beauty’s too
What do you do with the snails in the garden?
Today I will be picking up at least a dozen if their still in sight…
It’s a bugs life… oh how I loved that film.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Gorgeous close up and colour.
June 13th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ooh it's an Eye of the Tiger rose, I love these!
June 13th, 2025
Christina
ace
The colour of happiness!
June 13th, 2025
